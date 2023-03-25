Man calls for taxi, rapes metro Atlanta driver at gunpoint, captured hours later

Officers are investigating an incident in Lovejoy after they say a man called for a taxi, then raped the taxi driver at gunpoint.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Christian Jacquez Taylor called for a taxi in the city of Lovejoy on Friday. When the taxi arrived he entered the car, pulled out a gun, forced the victim to take off her clothes while in the car, and raped her at gunpoint.

Officers from the Lovejoy Police Department arrived at the scene and started investigating the incident while Clayton County sheriff, Levon Allen activated the Elite Fugitive Squad to search for Taylor.

Within two hours, officials located Taylor at a home in Hampton, Ga.

When officers knocked on the door, Taylor tried to run out the back door.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Taylor quickly realized his cardio wasn’t sufficient enough to out run the Elite Fugitive Squad after a brief foot chase,” Sheriff Allen said in a statement.

Taylor was arrested and charged with rape, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: