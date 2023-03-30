Man busted Down Under for toting AK-47-shaped bong

What a dope!

An Australian man was busted after sparking panic by roaming the streets toting what looked to be an AK-47 — but was just a harmless bong shaped to look like one.

New South Wales Police said Thursday that it received “numerous” emergency calls the previous evening from people alarmed at “a male seen allegedly carrying a large firearm” through Sydney.

The force swamped the area and even used a helicopter to search for the feared gunman.

A hunt of surveillance camera footage led cops to an unlocked car — where they found an “imitation AK-47 assault rifle,” police said.

In fact, it was in fact a bong designed to take a hit — of marijuana — rather than to fire one, according to the Syndey Morning Herald, which noted similar glass objects can be bought online for under $30.





Cops used helicopters and swamped the street with officers before realizing it was just a bong. NSW Police Force

Police helicopters then helped officers find the alleged owner, an unidentified 50-year-old man, in nearby grassland.





Callers were convinced the glass bong was a real assault rifle, like the one pictured here. DCPI

Despite the gun being a mere imitation, it led to charges including possession of an unauthorized firearm and intimidation, and the bong-toting suspect was denied bail at his first court hearing Thursday.

He is due back in court on April 13.