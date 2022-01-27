Man Arrested Outside of Taylor Swift’s NYC Apartment After Trying to Gain Access

A man has been arrested following an incident on the street of Taylor Swift‘s New York City apartment building.

According to the New York Police Department, witnesses called New York’s non-emergency services number to report a man driving the wrong way on Swift’s street at about 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. The man collided with a portable restroom on that street, police said, and then reversed back and hit part of the sidewalk. The NYPD said there was no structural damage caused to the building.

After exiting his vehicle, the man attempted to remove a building’s intercom system by pulling it out, according to the NYPD. The police said the man was trying to gain access. After he was unsuccessful, he walked away and was then approached by officers, who took him into custody.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, published photos of a damaged intercom reportedly at Swift’s building. It’s unclear if she was at her New York apartment at the time of the incident.

According to the NYPD, the man was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

“Police noticed there was a bottle in his car that appeared to be alcohol,” a police source told E! News. “They also smelled alcohol on him when he got out of the car after slamming into the porto potty so police did a breathalyzer.”

Swift’s rep didn’t immediately respond for comment.

Over the years, the 32-year-old singer has been the target of threats, home invasions and stalking.

“I try not to ever really say where I am the most because, since all my addresses are on the internet, people tend to show up uninvited,” Swift said during a 2019 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “Like, you know, dudes that think we have an imaginary marriage.”

In a piece for ELLE that year, the 11-time Grammy winner noted she carries “QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.” As she wrote, “You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”

This article was first published on Jan. 27, 2022, at 2:37 p.m. and updated at 3:10 p.m. after the man was charged.

