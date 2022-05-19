Man Arrested In Dave Chappelle Attack Charged With Attempted Murder In Alleged Stabbing Of Roommate

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing facility in December, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Isaiah Lee has pleaded not guilty to the felony charge and is due back in court June 2.

Lee, 23, is accused of rushing Chappelle while carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade as the comic performed during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival this month. He pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

More from Deadline

Lee, who initially was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, remains jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail. If he manages to post bail and is released, he was ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl.

“This alleged attack has got to have consequences,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a video statement announcing the charges.

Feuer added, “My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case.”

City News Service contributed to this report.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.