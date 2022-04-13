Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged

The Daily Beast

Cops Followed Trail of Clues Left by Subway Attack Suspect

Twitter/NY1The ranting suspect wanted in a mass shooting on the New York City subway was nabbed Wednesday after a tipster spotted him at a McDonald’s—ending a daylong manhunt in which cops followed a string of clues that led them to an arsenal of weapons.Frank Robert James, 62, is facing several charges, including terrorism against a mass transit system, after letting off two smoke bombs then opening fire as a subway car pulled into Sunset Park on Tuesday morning, injuring at least two dozen peo