Man arrested for murder and burglary in connection with death of 17-year-old girl in Buffalo

The Daily Beast

Witness Can Confirm Matt Gaetz Was Told He Had Sex With a Minor

Anna MoneymakerOn Sept. 4, 2017, according to his confession letter, Joel Greenberg called his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz with some bad news.A teenager both men had paid to have sex with was underage, Greenberg claimed. Now, two sources tell The Daily Beast, a cooperating witness can confirm details of that call for one damning reason: He was in Greenberg’s office when the call took place.The witness, “Big Joe” Ellicott—Greenberg’s longtime best friend and an employee at the Seminole County tax offi