Man arrested for defacing Washington Monument with red paint

A man was arrested Tuesday night for dousing the Washington Monument with red paint and scrawling an anti-government message on the landmark.
The vandal wrote the words “Have u been f—ked by this” with an arrow pointing upward and “gov says tough sh-t” in red lettering at the base of the monument, according to photos from the scene.
He also splashed red paint onto the base, photos taken by a Fox5-Washington DC reporter show.
US Park Police said in a Tuesday night statement they have taken an adult man into custody for the vandalism.
The area around the base of the monument is temporarily closed.
National Park Service conservators will work to remove the red paint to restore the monument to its original state, park police said.