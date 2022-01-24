Roberts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Savanna Puckett was found shot and dead inside her burning home Sunday, officials said. She was 22.

A man arrested after an hours-long standoff in Smyrna Monday was wanted in connection with the death of a Robertson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, officials reported.

Deputy Savanna Puckett, a four-year department veteran, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning home in Springfield Sunday night, the sheriff’s office reported. She was 22.

The standoff ended around 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported. The standoff was on Odom Court in Smyrna and stemmed from the execution of a search warrant, TBI said.

Officials did not release any information about the man arrested or his relationship to Puckett.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we’ll provide more details as soon as we’re able to do so,” TBI wrote in a Tweet Monday afternoon.

Another deputy went to check on Puckett around 5 p.m. Sunday when she did not report for her shift and found her home in the 5100 block of Highway 41 in Springfield engulfed in flames, the release said. The deputy was not able to make it inside due to the extent of the fire. Once firefighters arrived, they found Puckett inside.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported it is investigating the fire and Puckett’s death.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke released in a statement. “This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

It was not immediately clear if the gunshot wound or the fire caused Puckett’s death.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Monday.

The home where law enforcement arrested the man is in a residential area just south of Sam Ridley Parkway West.

Linda Jones, who lives in the neighborhood behind Odom Court, said she was in bed about 6:45 a.m. Monday when she heard a loud explosion.

“It just about knocked me out of bed,” Jones said. “I thought it was a car accident but then about 15-20 minutes later I heard another one go off and then I heard a police officer on a speaker saying, ‘Get out now, get out now.’ He was real loud.”

About 30 minutes later, the officer got on the speaker and again prompted the suspect to exit the home.

Jones said she heard flashbangs go off and then heard what sounded like gunshots.

“It was very scary,” Jones said.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, TBI agents exited the home carrying evidence bags.

The front door was shattered and several window blinds were destroyed.

‘A mother hen’

“We are all heartbroken and working to lay Deputy Puckett to rest,” Robertson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jessica Drake said.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Patrol Deputy Savanna Puckett is a great loss to all of us here at the Sheriff’s Office. We will grieve her death today, tomorrow, and many days to come. Savanna started her career at the Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer in December of 2017 at the age of 18 and was promoted to Booking Officer in the Detention Facility in November of 2018. Savanna had aspirations of advancing her career to the Patrol Division and made that dream a reality when she was promoted to Patrol Deputy in May 2020, and officially graduated from Walter State Law Enforcement Academy in September 2020. In the 4 years that Savanna was with the Sheriff’s Office, she touched the lives of everyone. Savanna was the one who always showed up early to her shift with a smile on her face. She was hardworking and cared deeply for each and every person here. She was a mother hen to us all and frequently cooked meals and baked goodies for her shift. She was tough, courageous, kind, compassionate, and had an infectious personality that will always be remembered.”

Sheriff: Escort of Puckett’s body planned for afternoon

Puckett’s body is slated to be escorted along Highway 41 South through Ridgetop, Greenbier and Springfield Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

The escort will end at Springfield Memorial Gardens around 2:30 p.m.

“All intersections will be blocked when the escort comes through,” the post said. “Thank you to anyone who wants to pull over and pay their respects to Deputy Puckett.”

