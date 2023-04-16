Man arrested after dismembered bodies of missing pair found in his storage unit: cops

A Massachusetts man was busted for the deaths of a missing couple after their dismembered bodies were found inside bins in his storage unit.

Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested on Saturday after the bodies of Kiryl Schukin, 37, and Pavel Vekshin, 28, were located in his Boston iStorage unit, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney.

Police said Schukin had been a guarantor on the lease for an apartment the alleged killer had in Medford. During a recent lease extension, however, Schukin gave up his role, leading to Volkov’s eviction.

Officials on Friday searched the storage unit that Volkov rented under one of the victim’s names. Investigators discovered both bodies stuffed into rubber bins. Schukin’s body was reportedly dismembered.

Along with the bodies, police found bleach, rubber gloves and items that belonged to the slain men.

The Chief Medical Examiner concluded that both Schukin and Vekshin were stabbed to death.

Volkov was previously seen together with his guarantor on March 29, where officials said they met up to rent a U-Haul truck.

Police believe Volkov used the truck to move items from Schukin and Vekshin’s apartment to the storage facility, where the vehicle was ultimately found.

Volkov could also be seen on video entering and leaving the couple’s apartment following the last time both victims were seen alive.

The couple was reported missing by friends and coworkers on April 9, prompting the initial investigation.

Volkov has been charged with murder, and more charges are expected to be filed in the coming days as the investigation continues, according to the DA’s office.

Volkov will be arraigned at the Somerville District Court on Tuesday.