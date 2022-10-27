Man Arrested After Dem Candidate Ties Campaign Office Break-In to Opponent Kari Lake

Phoenix Police Department

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, local authorities said Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Mota Dos Reis by the Phoenix Police Department. Dos Reis was recognized by a patrol officer in surveillance images taken at Hobbs’ offices after he was arrested on Wednesday in a separate burglary case. He was identified as transient by KTAR-FM.

After his re-arrest, Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary, police said. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

After the Monday night burglary was reported to Phoenix authorities, officers reviewing surveillance video spotted an unidentified man in a green shirt strolling out of Hobbs’ downtown offices. Police said that “multiple items” had been taken from the building but did not provide details.

Hobbs’ campaign manager, Nicole DuMont, said in a Thursday afternoon statement that the candidate’s team was “very thankful” to the police. The previous evening, Hobbs’ campaign had released a statement tying the break-in to her opponent, Republican Kari Lake.

“Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign,” the statement read. “Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit.”

