Man allegedly raped sleeping woman after party in Bellingham apartment

A 20-year-old man is suspected of raping a sleeping woman following a Bellingham party while his girlfriend slept in a nearby bed.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Adrian Valentino Quinn into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, March 3, on suspicion of second-degree rape (incapable of consent) and third-degree rape (no consent). Jail records show he was released Saturday, March 5, on $15,000 bail.

The alleged incident occurred Oct. 22 following a party at the Lark Bellingham apartments on Viking Circle.

According to Whatcom County Superior Court documents, the victim told police:

▪ She injured her back getting out of the car to go to the party and experienced pain from the injury throughout the evening.

▪ At around midnight or 1 a.m., the party began to wind down and she became sleepy. Because she had consumed alcohol and marijuana, she had intended to spend the night at her friend’s house, and she found a spot on the bedroom floor.

▪ At approximately 2 or 2:30 a.m., her back began to bother her, and she began searching for a massager her friend had let her use earlier in the night.

▪ Quinn helped her find the massager and then offered to use it on her back. She dozed off again while he was doing so.

▪ She awoke two to five minutes later to Quinn touching her inappropriately and raping her. She told Quinn to stop, which he did.

▪ Quinn apologized at first, but then began denying anything had happened.

The victim called 911, and officers responded to the apartment.

While at the scene, Quinn denied having any sexual contact with the victim in conversations with the police, documents state. He said he had gone to sleep with his girlfriend and that the victim must be having some “mental break.”

He reported waking up to go to the bathroom, hearing the victim in pain from her back, telling her to use the massager and getting back in bed before the victim asked him to use the massager on her, before she made him feel uncomfortable and claimed that he had touched her when he stopped.

Quinn was interviewed a second time on Dec. 9, documents state, and he changed his account to say he had sexual contact with the victim, but that the contact had been consensual. He said he initially lied to police because he did not want his girlfriend, who was standing next to him, to know.

