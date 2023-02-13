Man admits to raping, killing ex’s 12-year-old daughter: police

A Pennsylvania man allegedly admitted to raping and killing his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter last week — before stashing the child’s body in a freezer, prosecutors said.

Jason Shackelford, 39, made the grim confession after police responded to a domestic disturbance between him and the girl’s mother at a hotel in Lancaster last Friday, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

He allegedly told cops that he attacked and killed the little girl — since identified as Elaina Smith — in her Columbia home last Wednesday night while her mom was working a night shift.

The mom subsequently told police that she and Shackelford were in the middle of a break up and that she had recently asked him to move out of their home.

When she returned home from work early Thursday, Shackelford allegedly told the mom that he’d kidnapped Elaina and taken her to New York where he promised she was safe.





Jason Shackelford, 39, was charged with criminal homicide after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter last week. Lancaster DA





Elaina Smith’s remains were found stashed in the basement freezer inside her Columbia, Pa. home on Friday. GoFundMe

The mom told police that Shackelford then attacked and raped her in the home before forcing her to go to the nearby Wyndham Lancaster Hotel with him — using the little girl’s well-being as leverage.

Once at the hotel, Shackelford allegedly raped the mom again and then allowed her to go outside to smoke a cigarette. While outside, the mom asked hotel staff to alert authorities, prosecutors said.

Shackelford allegedly came clean about Elaina’s slaying after he was taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

A subsequent search of the home uncovered the little girl’s remains hidden in a basement freezer, authorities said.





Police made the grim discovery after Shackelford was taken into custody and allegedly confessed. Lancaster Online





Shackelford allegedly told police he killed the girl last Wednesday night while her mom was working a night shift. Lancaster Online

Lancaster County Coroner Dr Stephen Diamantoni told Lancaster Online that Elaina’s autopsy revealed she died of strangulation.

Shackelford has since been charged with criminal homicide, but authorities warned more charges were likely as the investigation continued.

According to Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law site, Shackelford is a registered sex offender and pleaded guilty to indecent assault, terroristic threats and simple assault following a December 2019 incident.

He had reportedly been sentenced to five years probation in the cast.