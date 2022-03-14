Man accused of trying to rape 19-year-old woman during job interview, Alabama cops say

An Alabama man accused of attacking a 19-year-old employee at a tanning salon faces attempted rape and kidnapping charges, police said.

Shameek Absalom Dunn, 26, visited the Palm Beach Tan in Trussville for a job interview on March 11, according to AL.com. Dunn used his real name and address during the interview, the outlet reported.

A female employee at the salon said she was interviewing Dunn when he attacked her, Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush told AL.com.

During the attack, Dunn is accused of attempting to rape the woman, Lt. Clint Riner told McClatchy News. The woman was able to fight Dunn off and sustained minor injuries, police told WBMA.

Dunn fled the scene, but officers were able to locate him and he was later arrested at his home in Clay, just north of Trussville, according to the Trussville Tribune.

Dunn was transported to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, according to jail booking history.

He is charged with first-degree attempted rape and first-degree kidnapping, Riner said. The kidnapping charge stems from the woman being “denied the freedom to leave during a felonious act,” Riner said.

Dunn is being held on a $90,000 bond, according to jail records.

Trussville is about 15 miles east of Birmingham.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline’s online chatroom.

