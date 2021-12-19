Man accused of running down brother-in-law with truck after fight

A man is wanted by police for allegedly fatally striking his brother-in-law with his truck after a Christmas party in Georgia over the weekend.

The two had been feuding behind the Lawrenceville home where the gathering took place before the confrontation spilled out onto the street at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Ernesto Pelayo, 34, then allegedly hopped into his black Dodge Ram 3500 and mowed down his sister’s husband, 41-year-old Juan Davila, authorities said.

Davila was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Pelayo fled the scene and was still being sought Sunday night.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the deadly fight.

The victim’s daughter, Araceli Davila, remembered her dad as kind-hearted and helpful in an emailed statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“He was there for everyone and always had a loving smile,” she wrote.

“He truly had a heart of gold and was incapable of holding a grudge. He loved my mother, my siblings and I with all his heart and he was always there for us.”

With Post wires