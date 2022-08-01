Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by ‘much smaller man’ in viral fight video

Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California.

The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account.

“He then decided to threaten a much smaller man, one of our coaches saying, ‘I’ll beat you down,’” the caption for the post read. “Now, every last week of the month is spar week here at [Train 4 Life]. So, we let them spar and he quickly learned he messed with the wrong one, called Time-Out in the 1st round with 1:30 left on the clock.”

The “smaller man” that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

In a video of the match, Garland can be seen calling for a timeout shortly after the fight with Saeteurn starts. The individual recording can then be heard saying, “You come into my gym, you call out the smallest guy in my gym, and now you want to call a timeout?” before demanding Garland leave the gym.

The gym claimed that Garland is the same man who was previously arrested and charged with felony robbery for assaulting a 70-year-old Filipino man and robbing his cellphone at gunpoint in Fairfield on July 7.

The accused posted his $45,000 bail on July 8, according to court records. Garland is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5 for early arraignment. He reportedly has other pending cases, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

“How does Omari Garland freely walk into our training facility a month after assaulting an elderly Asian man at gunpoint?! Then threaten a much smaller asian man at our facility? Unacceptable,” Train 4 Life Center wrote.

