Man accused of ‘brutal’ rape, attempted murder of Orange County woman in custody

Orange County deputies said they arrested a man wanted for an alleged violent attack.

9:39 a.m. update:

Deputies said Bruce Whitehead was arrested after a tip came in around 7 a.m. on his whereabouts.

Original report:

Deputies said they are searching for Bruce Whitehead, 54, after he allegedly raped and mutilated a woman over the weekend.

Whitehead’s mugshot certainly stands out with multiple face tattoos, including the large words “sacrifice” across his forehead.

Deputies said the attack happened near North Pine Hills Road and North Lane on Saturday morning.

Orange County deputies call Whitehead a “brutal rapist” with “unmistakable” tattoos.

Deputies said Whitehead raped, mutilated and tried to kill a woman.

Investigators said the woman got into a car with Whitehead early Saturday morning on Orange Blossom Trail.

They said he then drove around before opening the door to the car, telling her to get out while holding a knife to her throat.

The woman told deputies he then forced her to go with him, raped her, mutilated her and tried to kill her.

Deputies want him off the streets.

Records show this is not the first time Whitehead is accused of doing something like this.

Deputies said Whitehead spent 30 years in prison for committing rape and attempted murder in the 1980s in Duval County. He is a registered sexual predator.

Investigators believe Whitehead might be wearing a hat to hide his tattoos.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

