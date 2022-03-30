Man accused of abducting missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion arraigned

A Nevada judge didn’t budge Wednesday on the $750,000 bail set for the man accused of kidnapping Naomi Irion, an 18-year-old who disappeared two weeks ago.

Troy Driver, 41, will have to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and have daily check-ins with authorities if he posts bond, Judge Lori Matheus said during a virtual arraignment on Wednesday.

Driver has been held in a Lyon County Jail since his arrest Friday, and prosecutors didn’t object to the judge letting the original bail amount stand, according to FOX 11.

Irion was last seen at a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada on March 12, 2022. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File

Irion’s family at a hearing for Driver at Canal Township Justice Court in Fernley on March 30, 2022. Kristin Oh/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP

Irion disappeared after she was seen leaving a Walmart in Fernley, outside of Reno, at about 5 a.m. on March 12, the Lyon County Sherriff’s Office said.

Driver is seen on surveillance footage wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt, nervously pacing, before he gets into Irion’s 1992 Mercury Sable and driving off. Irion’s car was found three days later in an industrial park, with evidence that had cops believe Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.”

Driver hasn’t entered a plea on a first-degree kidnapping charge. He had reportedly been sentenced to 15 years in prison related to a 1997 murder case out of California, the Associated Press said.

Irion’s car was found at an industrial park on March 15, 2022. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information to locate Irion.

“Naomi was last seen wearing a blue Panasonic company shirt, a gray cardigan sweater, gray pants and brown boots,” the FBI said on its website.

Irion’s purse and iPhone have yet to be found.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 5 and a preliminary hearing set for April 15, Fox 11 said.

With Post wires