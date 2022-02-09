Man, 78, arrested for honking horn in support of ‘Freedom Convoy’

A diminutive 78-year-old man was wrestled to the ground and cuffed after honking his car horn in support of the “Freedom Convoy” truckers protesting Canada‘s COVID-19 mandates, video shows.

Now-viral footage shows 4-foot-10-inch tall great-grandfather Gerry Charlebois being confronted by an Ottawa cop who eventually forced him to his knees as he cuffed him Sunday.

“What did he do wrong?” a bystander asks the officer, who initially snaps, “None of your f—ing concern, man.”

“It’s an offense — it’s an offense to beep your horn. It is,” the officer later tells a group heckling him for “abusing old men.”

Charlebois, who was wearing pajama pants at the time, was eventually marched away in cuffs by two officers who towered over him.

Police members patrol as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Gerry Charlebois was given a $118 bylaw ticket for “unnecessary noise.”

The retired high school janitor later told the Toronto Sun he was “so sore” after suffering cuts and bruises on his arms and hands, shoulder and knee during his arrest.

“I meant no harm,” Charlebois, a great-grandfather of four and grandfather of 11, told the Canadian paper.

“I just gave the trucker a thumbs-up and a honk.”

Gerry Charlebois was marched away in cuffs by two officers who towered over him.

The protestors who are in support of the Truckers Convoy in Ottawa blocked the roadway leaving the Ambassador Bridge border crossing. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

One of Gerry Charlebois’ children, Gerald, called his father’s arrest “disgusting.”

Charlebois — who is double vaccinated and not one of the protesters — said he was ultimately given a $118 bylaw ticket for “unnecessary noise,” claiming the cops told him he “was in trouble for honking the horn.”

“I was in shock,” he told the Toronto Sun, saying he was “confused” and only cursed at the arresting officer because he was so “pissed off” over why he was being arrested.

Police have cracked down on horn-blowing amid complaints from locals about the tactics used by the “Freedom Convoy” truckers who have blocked main areas in protest of strict vaccine mandates.

Gerry Charlebois is double vaccinated and not one of the protesters.

Vehicles clog downtown streets as truckers and supporters continue to protest against vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Truckers continue to protest the vaccine mandates in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 8, 2022. EPA/Kadri Mohamed

A judge on Monday — a day after Charlebois’s caught-on-camera arrest — granted a 10-day injunction against horns in Ontario.

Meanwhile, one of Charlebois’ four children, Gerald, called his father’s arrest “disgusting.”

“There was no need to be so rough with him … They didn’t seem to arrest any of those big truckers like that,” Gerald told the Toronto Sun.

Gerry Charlebois was confronted by an Ottawa cop.

Police have cracked down on horn-blowing amid complaints from locals. EPA/Kadri Mohamed

Another son, Steve, said, “He’s just 4 foot 10 … He wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

Neither Ottawa Police nor Mayor Jim Watson have commented so far on the outrage, according to the local paper.