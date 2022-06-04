Mama June Prepares to Say ‘I Do’ in Photo from Her Intimate Courthouse Wedding to Justin Stroud

irwinton, GA – *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* – *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL JUNE 3, 2022 12:15 PM ET** Mama June ties the knot with Justin Stroud in Georgia! The couple were married at the Wilkinson county courthouse on March 23, 2022. The happy couple kept it VERY casual for their surprise nuptials with Mama June in a black t-shirt and leggings and the groom in a long crew shirt and grey trousers. **Shot on March 23, 2022** Pictured: June Shannon, Justin Stroud BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / [email protected] UK: +44 208 344 2007 / [email protected] *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

BACKGRID Mama June and Justin Stroud

Newly-released photos are taking fans inside the intimate courthouse wedding of Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud.

On Wednesday, the pair confirmed via Instagram that they had tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse on March 23, their six-month anniversary.

Now, a new photo obtained by PEOPLE shows the couple in the courthouse as they prepared to say “I do”. In the image, Mama June, 42, wears a black T-shirt and dark pants with her blonde hair down by her shoulders, while Stroud wears a long-sleeved white shirt, jeans and a gold chain.

Other photos obtained by E! News showed the couple smiling at one another inside the courthouse and sharing a romantic embrace after being pronounced husband and wife.

RELATED: Mama June Shares Close-Up of Engagement Ring from Husband Justin Stroud as He Shows His Wedding Band

In Mama June’s Instagram post on Wednesday, she confirmed that she had legally wed her boyfriend of less than a year in March.

“We’re here today to clear up some rumors,” she said. “[We] are off the market. Guys, you know what, when you know, just know.”

RELATED: Mama June Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud: ‘He Wifey-ed Me Up’

She added later, “That’s right, no jokes, I really was scared of the M-word, but hey, Justin made me not be scared of it anymore because he wifey-ed me up.”

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star also flashed her glittering ring, complemented by a blinged-out blue manicure, for followers. The engagement ring appeared to be a round cut white diamond with a double halo setting set on a pavé band for maximum sparkle and was seemingly positioned next to a diamond wedding band. Stroud also proudly showed off his wedding band in the video.

Additionally, the couple teased more details from their relationship would appear on upcoming episodes of the WE tv show, telling fans to tune in because “you’re not gonna want to miss how our love story started.”

E! News and Entertainment Tonight previously confirmed via the Wilkinson County court office that the two were married after The Sun first reported news of the nuptials on Tuesday.

Story continues

“We’ve known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months,” she told the U.K. outlet of her engagement to the auto mechanic. “He would send these sweet messages saying, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Hope you are having an amazing day.’ Noticing the little stuff, that’s what made me fall for Justin.”

Mama June continued, “Justin is an amazing person and he understands everything I’ve been going through. I’ve been able to share stuff with him that I’ve never been able to share with other people — not even my kids and so it’s really nice to have that partnership.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Gets Full Custody of Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson

Though Mama June appears to be in full marital bliss with Stroud, the reality star recently faced some hardships when she lost custody of her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Georgia court documents filed in Wilkinson County on April 11 stated that Alana’s older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, would now be granted full custody of the 16-year-old. PEOPLE confirmed the custody ruling on Thursday.

Reps for Mama June did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.