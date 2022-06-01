Mama June Marries Boyfriend Justin Shroud: Reports

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)

Mama June Shannon is a newlywed.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 42, wed Justin Stroud, her boyfriend of less than a year, at a Georgia courthouse on March 23. E! News and Entertainment Tonight confirmed via the Wilkinson County court office that the two were married.

“We’ve known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months,” she told the U.K. outlet of her engagement to the auto mechanic. “He would send these sweet messages saying, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Hope you are having an amazing day.’ Noticing the little stuff, that’s what made me fall for Justin.”

Shannon continued, “Justin is an amazing person and he understands everything I’ve been going through. I’ve been able to share stuff with him that I’ve never been able to share with other people — not even my kids and so it’s really nice to have that partnership.”

This is the first marriage for the WE tv reality star, whose dating past has been surrounded by controversy.

In 2014, Shannon was linked to convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel, which prompted the cancellation of her TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. That same year June’s daughter Anna revealed that she was a victim of McDaniel starting when she was 8 years old. She told PEOPLE that he “would try and touch [her] and all that stuff” when he was dating her mother.

In 2019, while dating boyfriend Geno Doak, Shannon was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She later admitted she and Doak had a “$2,500 a day” meth addiction.

In August 2020, Shannon revealed on Instagram she was six months sober, writing, “It’s probably the most thing I’m proud of.”

A year later she confirmed her split from Doak in an Instagram video.