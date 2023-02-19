Mallory Swanson’s brilliance overrides another worrying USWNT performance

Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) scored the only goal of the USWNT’s 1-0 win over Japan. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Mallory Swanson needed only five touches to write the overriding story of the U.S. women’s national team’s Sunday showdown with Japan.

Alex Morgan had popped the ball into space behind the Japanese defense. Shiori Miyake approached it for a routine clearance, one of several in a first half domineered by the visitors — until, in a terrifying instant, Miyake recognized that the USWNT’s hottest forward had turned on jets. Swanson (née Pugh) pounced and, in a blaze of brilliance, four seconds later, the ball was in the back of the net.

It was the only goal of the USWNT’s fifth straight victory, and its second of the SheBelieves Cup, a preparatory tournament that it is now in position to win. And on the surface, all is well. The World Cup is five months away, and the most successful program in international women’s soccer is doing what it always does, seemingly kicking into gear.

Beneath the surface, though, there are concerns — and if not for Swanson, Sunday’s performance would have amplified them.

For 44 minutes, it was actually quite alarming. Japan, ranked outside FIFA’s top 10, was tactically and technically superior. It was sharp while the U.S. was sloppy. The difference in speed of thought between the two sides was stark. The U.S. looked hopeless trying to play through Japan’s smart and aggressive press, while the Japanese were coordinated and confident.

It all reeked of the same old issues that have plagued the USWNT under Vlatko Andonovski — until, in the 45th minute, Swanson swooped in to save the day.

Whereas many U.S. players were shaky on the ball, each of Swanson’s five touches was impeccable. The first allowed her to evade Miyake. The second, out of the air, allowed her to explode past Miyake, and the next two took Swanson into the clear, all without breaking stride. They were touches of a woman in faultless less form, and the reason this USWNT remains a World Cup contender.

But the Americans were incredibly fortunate to keep a clean sheet. They never once had control of the match. Japan faltered in front of goal, as the former Asian champs have all too often recently, but there are European powers who won’t. There are foes whom the U.S. will meet this summer Down Under who will blend Japan’s tactical and technical ability with superior physicality and ruthlessness — and the U.S., on current evidence, will struggle to cope.

There are ready-made excuses. Yes, it is essentially preseason. And yes, there were regular starters resting or injured. And individuals like Swanson — and Sophia Smith, and Rose Lavelle, and others — can win you World Cup games.

But no, with a half-dozen games between now and the World Cup’s July 20 kickoff, the USWNT hasn’t figured things out.