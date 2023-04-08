Mallory Swanson leaves USWNT friendly with serious knee injury, taken to hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. women’s national team star Mallory Swanson left Saturday’s USWNT friendly against Ireland on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious left knee injury.
Swanson, the USWNT’s leading scorer this year, went down after a tackle late in the first half and immediately signaled for medical help. Teammates waved for a stretcher, and the team’s medical staff hurried onto the field.
Swanson was treated for several minutes on the field before being lifted onto a cart, which carried her off the field. A team spokesman said Swanson was taken to the hospital.
Trinity Rodman replaced her.
Saturday’s game is the USWNT’s third-to-last before the 2023 World Cup, which begins in July.