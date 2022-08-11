Mall of America shooting suspects nabbed after getting haircuts in Chicago

A man who allegedly fired a gun inside Minnesota’s Mall of America last week was arrested along with his accused accomplice 400 miles away in Chicago Thursday afternoon, a report said.

Shamar Alon Lark, 21, and Rashad Jamal May, 23, were busted by an FBI-led task force after getting haircuts in the Windy City, officials said at a press conference published by KARE 11.

“A week ago, we said you can’t shoot up the mall and expect to get away with it. You can’t commit these acts and enjoy the freedoms of a free society,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said while announcing the arrests.

On Aug. 4, the suspects were among a group of people that had gotten into an argument with another group at the Nike store, prosecutors said.

After the altercation, the pair returned and Lark allegedly fired three shots inside the store, according to officials. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the startling event at the nation’s largest shopping mall sparked a nationwide manhunt.

Lark was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, intentional discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place. May was charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Three other people were also arrested for allegedly helping Lark and May escape from the mall.

The suspects were being held behind bars in Chicago ahead of an extradition hearing.

