Mall of America shooting leaves 19-year-old dead

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed during a brawl inside Minnesota’s Mall of America Friday night, police said.

The teen was shot “multiple times” as two groups of people were fighting on the first floor of Nordstrom just before 8 p.m., Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges said at a press conference.

Between five and nine people were involved in the melee and one of the men whipped out a weapon and opened fire. The entire altercation lasted about 30 seconds, Hodges said. The two groups involved then ran out of a nearby door, Hodges said.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

One of the patrons inside the store during the shooting was North Minneapolis Gospel singer Jovon Patton.

An Instagram reel captured the moment the shot rang out inside the nation’s largest mall. AP

The artist began filming an Instagram reel inside one of the stores just seconds before the shots ring out. At least one gunshot can be heard in the video before Patton and his wife and other customers sprint into the back room of the store for safety.

“They were physically fighting then one person pulled out a gun and decided to murder somebody in the store,” an exacerbated Hodges said.

An innocent bystander was grazed by one of the bullets, Hodges said, but her jacket took all of the friction.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim. AP

Hodges did not say whether any weapons were recovered.

One of the 16 police officers stationed at the mall Friday night was the one who called in the shots.

The mall was under lockdown for more than an hour as Bloomington Police secured the scene before allowing guests to leave.

The police chief urged those involved or those with information to come forward.

Police are reviewing security footage to identify the suspect that opened fire during the busy holiday weekend.

Police are confident that they will be able to find out who the suspect is that opened fire.



Advertisement

“This is absolutely ridiculous. I mean, I can’t even think of another word. This is just flat out stupid,” a visibly upset Hodges said.

Officers are reviewing security footage and are in the process of identifying suspects, he said.

“I’m confident that we’re going to catch these people. And we’re going to lock them up,” Hodges said.