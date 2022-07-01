Malik Monk leaves Lakers to join Sacramento Kings

When guard Malik Monk signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer for the veteran’s minimum salary, it was seen as a big steal.

The 6-foot-3 man was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but in four pro seasons, he hadn’t really panned out.

His one-year, $1.8 million contract with L.A. was another opportunity for him to prove he could still fulfill his potential.

In what was a terrible season for the Purple and Gold, Monk was one of the few bright spots for the team, averaging 13.8 points in 28.1 minutes a game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

But he will now be joining the Sacramento Kings as a free agent.

Monk’s strong play this season raised his value around the NBA, and many expected that he would be worth more than the Lakers’ taxpayer mid-level exception, which is nearly $6.4 million.

He had hinted that he would be open to staying with L.A. for less money, but that is out of the window now.

List

Could the Hornets be the best destination for Russell Westbrook?