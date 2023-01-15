Malik Monk fined; Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate suspended for Kings-Rockets spat

Kings’ Monk fined; two Rockets suspended for heated dust-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA distributed hefty penalties Sunday from a fourth-quarter scuffle between Kings guard Malik Monk and Houston guard Garrison Mathews during Sacramento’s 139-114 victory over the Rockets on Friday.

Monk was fined $25,000 “for continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews,” the league stated. Mathews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation, and Rockets forward Tari Eason owes $30,000 for “escalating the altercation and making inadvertent contact with a game official.”

Additionally, Rockets guard Jalen Green and forward Jae’Sean Tate were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench during the scuffle.

The dust-up between Monk and Mathews started when the two guards were chasing down a loose ball in the fourth quarter. Monk appeared upset that Mathews drove his shoulder into his body. Monk poked the ball loose from Mathews’ grasp after the referee called a foul, and the two players began exchanging words. Kings and Rockets players then jumped in to defend their teammates.

Officials reviewed the play, and Monk, Mathews, Eason as well as Kings forward Chimezie Metu were ejected from the game. Metu did not receive any further discipline from the league Sunday.

