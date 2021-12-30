NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers’ collapse in loss to Grizzlies

It’s a feeling the Los Angeles Lakers have experienced on several occasions this year: blowing a double-digit lead.

This time, the Lakers lost a 13-point lead in the second half to the Memphis Grizzlies and crumbled in crunch time, dropping to 17-19 on the season instead of getting back to .500.

Los Angeles led for basically the entire game until late in the fourth quarter when Ja Morant took over the contest to put Memphis up.

Once Morant caught fire, the Lakers forgot what got them in the lead in the first place. Poor shot decisions and misses on offense cost the Lakers, and Malik Monk isn’t pleased about it.

“Sh-t is super frustrating, man. We’ve been doing this all year, and we know what it takes. That’s why it’s so frustrating for us. But yeah, man, we just got to be locked in as a whole together, and I think we’ll be alright.”

Monk, who finished the game with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, frustratingly admitted the team is still figuring each other out 36 games into the season.

Injuries and setbacks caused by health and safety protocols have plagued L.A. in recent weeks, but the Lakers had the advantage for so long. This shouldn’t have been a loss because it could hurt L.A. down the road if it is near the top of the playoff hunt.

