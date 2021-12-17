Malcolm X’s daughter Malikah Shabazz died of natural causes: medical examiner

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s daughters, died last month from natural causes, the city medical examiner said Friday.

“This is a natural death of undetermined cause and there is no suspicion of foul play,” said a spokesperson for the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner, adding the determination came while “honoring next of kin’s religious objection to autopsy pursuant to NYS public health law.”

Shabazz, 56, was found by her daughter on Nov. 22 insider her Midwood home.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Shabazz had been “ill for a period of time.”

Just five days before her death, two men imprisoned for decades in connection with her father’s 1965 assassination were exonerated after a new investigation unearthed evidence that had been hidden from defense lawyers at their trial.

