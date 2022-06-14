Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore.

Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

Warner and LeBlanc star as concerned oncerned and protective parents after an incident with their daughter in a park, and Pierce as a detective assigned to their daughter’s case.

Accused is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, and executive-produced and developed by Howard Gordon and executive produced by Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber also serve as executive producers. Created by Jimmy McGovern, the original series debuted in 2010 on BBC One.

Warner can currently be seen starring as AJ Austin in Fox series The Resident and previously starred alongside Kyra Sedgwick in ABC’s Ten Days In The Valley and Amazon’s Sneaky Pete opposite Giovanni Ribisi. Warner is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Vault Entertainment, Warner Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Pierce is known for his portrayal of Det. Bunk Moreland on HBO’s The Wire and for his starring role as Antoine Baptiste on David Simon’s Treme. He can be seen as James Greer in Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, alongside John Krasinski. Pierce is repped by Don Spradlin of Essential Talent Management and Chris Schmidt at Paradigm.

LeBlanc most recently starred in OWN’s The Kings of Napa. Her other TV and film credits include CBS’ Ransom, Netflix’s Lost In Space and Ginny & Georgia and HBO’s Lovecraft Country and the feature Astronaut, among others. LeBlanc is managed by Gayle Abrams & Daniel Abrams at OAZ, and Innovative Artists.