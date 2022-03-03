Malcolm Brogdon, Pacers storm back, stun Magic in OT

Mar 2, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) moves to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) defends during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO — When the Pacers needed saving, Malcolm Brogdon put on his cape and did his best Superman impression. After engineering a stunning comeback against the Magic on Wednesday night at Amway Center, all that was left was for Brogdon to finish it off.

So in the closing moments of a tie game, he drove to the basket for a reverse layup at the end of regulation that would’ve lifted Indiana to a walk-off win. His shot was close, dancing around the rim, but it didn’t fall.

“I got past (Jalen) Suggs, but I’m always watching the next defender and it was (Mo) Bamba,” Brogdon said. “He’s (7-feet), so it would be hard to get that off and finish it. I got it off and almost finished it, but I didn’t expect for that to happen.”

If Indiana was going to complete its improbable rally, one started by Brogdon, the team’s veteran leader would need some help in overtime.

The Pacers and Magic were neck-and-neck at the beginning of the extra period, but it was Indiana which prevailed behind a pair of dagger 3s from Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton to cap off a dramatic 122-114 victory.

Brogdon tacked on two points at the free-throw line in overtime, but the fourth quarter is when when he truly shined.

Indiana trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half and 15 in the final frame, but Brogdon scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in the last 12 minutes of regulation to avenge Monday’s loss to Orlando. He also had 11 rebounds and eight assists, falling just short of his third career triple-double.

“Best player on the floor (Wednesday),” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. ” … He’s the best all-around player on our team, and when he plays, it’s a different ball game.”

In Brogdon’s previous two games since returning from a right Achilles injury, he did not play in the fourth quarter or overtime due to a minutes restriction. The Pacers throttled Boston on Sunday without him, but last week his absence was evident as Indiana fell to Oklahoma City in overtime.

This time around, Brogdon was in the heart of the action, playing 41 minutes and scoring or assisting on 22 of his team’s 34 points in the fourth quarter.

“It felt great to do that with a new group of guys,” Brogdon said. “Sort of establish myself and just play good basketball. That was the most important thing.”

Jalen Smith had a notable night as well, recording 15 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. The second-year big man said Brogdon’s late-game production during Wednesday’s contest is the norm rather than the exception.

“I always grew up watching Malcolm,” said Smith, 21. ” … I already know what he can do. The whole league knows what he can do, so it’s not surprising seeing it, but it’s just amazing to be a part of.”

Brogdon missed both of his shot attempts in overtime, but Haliburton picked up where he left off with five points in the extra period, highlighted by a clutch 3-pointer to give Indiana a six-point lead with 1:05 left it wouldn’t relinquish.

Haliburton scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and had two blocks in the extra frame to hold Orlando to four points on 2-for-8 shooting. One of Haliburton’s blocks ended up in the hands of Brogdon, who whipped a pass back to Haliburton for a fast-break dunk.

“He’s one of the guys that really willed us to the victory,” Carlisle said of Brogdon. “I’m really happy for him. You’re a veteran player, playing this time of year and the games don’t seem very meaningful. But competing the way we did in the fourth quarter and overtime makes it a different game.”

Brogdon said he couldn’t lead Indiana’s comeback alone, crediting Buddy Hield for taking charge alongside him. Hield scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help Indiana snap its five-game road losing streak.

But as the celebratory Pacers headed to their locker room after the game, it was Brogdon who stuck around for a well-deserved on-court, TV interview.

“Malcolm’s a bucket,” Smith said. “He’s the leader of our team, so whenever we’re in situations like that, we always look to him to do his thing. So it was pretty much just him hoopin’.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Magic: Malcolm Brogdon, Tyrese Haliburton stun Orlando in OT