Malcolm Brogdon about to be traded?

Evan Sidery: The Kings will decide on the clock what offer they accept for Jaden Ivey at No. 4, per @wojespn . Woj also mentions Malcolm Brogdon should be on the move before the draft begins.

Would you rather have Jalen Brunson at $20+M per or Malcom Brogdon at $22M per over the next three seasons? #Knicks #NBA – 2:41 PM

You’ve heard enough from me. So I reached out to #NBADraft analysts @BrettSiegelNBA, @KyleIrv_, @Chase Hughes and @Barlowe500 and asked:

1. Who will the #Pacers choose at No. 6?

2. What’s your take on Shaedon Sharpe?

3. Will Malcolm Brogdon be traded? indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:40 PM

How does Washington get Malcom Brogdon?

It’s HARD to get the salaries to match.

Would you give up 10 for Brogdon? 🤢

Would you give up Kuzma for Brogdon? – 12:32 PM

Here’s a Mailbag answer for a question from @CashWalken that includes notes on NYK’s multi-pick discussion with SAC & an NYK note on Indy/Malcom Brogdon: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 12:16 PM

Sifting thru draft/trade rumors, connecting dots. Seems like Brogdon for KCP/10 would make sense as the starting point of a deal. – 6:12 PM

Players that averaged 19/5/5 or better with less than 2.5 TPG this season:

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Jimmy Butler

That’s it. pic.twitter.com/EwPQ1UhpBv – 10:08 AM

The Los Angeles Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on The Lowe Post podcast (1:47:10 mark). That offer was reportedly rejected. -via Bleacher Report / June 21, 2022

The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the Nos. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022

Jake Fischer on the Knicks: I do think that’s a legitimate landing spot (for Malcolm Brogdon). There’s other things out there being talked about that I won’t say because I don’t believe them to be true. But like, those teams are looking at Brogdon as like a negative value contract right now due to the injury status. -via Spotify / June 16, 2022