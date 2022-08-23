Making room for three QBs, two undrafted rookies

The Dolphins have just two training camp practices remaining — a pair of joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles — and one more preseason game until they cut their roster to 53 players ahead of 4 p.m. next Tuesday. The final cutdown is the most extensive to date — from 80 to 53 — making the final practices and preseason game as important as ever for the countless players continuing to compete for the few remaining roster spots available.

Here’s the Miami Herald’s latest projection of the Dolphins’ 53-man roster:

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

▪ Skinny: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel left open the possibility of keeping three quarterbacks, saying, “The 53 is for the 53 best players.” After a second consecutive strong performance in the preseason, Thompson has earned that distinction. The Dolphins might be able to sneak the seventh-round pick through waivers but might not want to take that risk. The long-term play of keeping a potential high-end — and inexpensive — backup is too valuable to expose Thompson to another team.

Running backs (3): Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel

▪ On the bubble: Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, ZaQuandre White, Gerrid Doaks

▪ Skinny: McDaniel said that in the pursuit of putting together a roster, a team might leave itself thin at a particular position. To keep Thompson, this might be a position that’s ultimately skimped. Keeping an additional back in Alec Ingold doesn’t help matters, but Mostert seems on track to contribute in Week 1 and should make a good 1-2 punch with Edmonds. Michel continues to hold the edge for the last spot.

Wide receiver (5): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Erik Ezukanma, Trent Sherfield

▪ On the bubble: Lynn Bowden Jr., Braylon Sanders, River Cracraft, Mohamed Sanu

▪ Long shot: Preston Williams

▪ Skinny: The Dolphins can go relatively light here with just five wideouts, as they’re expected to use a lot of formations with two running backs and two tight ends. If they do keep a sixth receiver, the top candidates appear to be Bowden, who can add value as a returner, and Sanders, who has impressed as a rookie pass-catcher.

Story continues

Tight end/fullback (5): Mike Gesicki, Alec Ingold, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter

▪ Injured reserve: Adam Shaheen, John Lovett

▪ Long shot: Tanner Conner

▪ Skinny: Gesicki’s fit in McDaniel’s offense continues to be questioned, but as long as he is a member of the team, he should have a role. The extent of it is to be determined.

Offensive tackle (4): Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson, Greg Little, Larnel Coleman

▪ On the bubble: Kion Smith

▪ Long shot: Kellen Diesch

▪ Skinny: Training camp and the preseason hasn’t produced a reliable swing tackle for the Dolphins, but Little still appears to be the favorite for that role.

Interior offensive line (5): Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter, Robert Jones

▪ On the bubble: Solomon Kindley, Adam Pankey

▪ Long shot: Blaise Andries

▪ Skinny: The next few days will be important to decide who takes the final reserve spot. Jones and Kindley are the favorites.

Defense

Interior defensive line (5): Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, John Jenkins

▪ On the bubble: Benito Jones, Ben Stille, Owen Carney

▪ Long shot: Niles Scott

▪ Skinny: The Dolphins have tough decisions here, with multiple players deserving of a reserve role. The team should be able to get one or two young linemen back on the practice squad.

Outside linebacker (4): Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Melvin Ingram III, Brennan Scarlett

▪ On the bubble: Cameron Goode, Porter Gustin, Darius Hodge

▪ Skinny: Scarlett’s undisclosed injury is one to monitor. He hasn’t practiced in a week, and if he’s not ready to return for Week 1, the team could place him on injured reserve after the cutdown to 53 players. This would sideline him for four games, and the Dolphins could re-sign one of their current players in the meantime.

Inside linebacker (5): Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen, Channing Tindall

▪ Long shot: Calvin Munson

▪ Skinny: No change to a position group that doesn’t have a star but has performed well in camp.

Cornerback (6): Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Keion Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene, Kader Kohou

▪ Injured reserve: Trill Williams, Mackensie Alexander

▪ On the bubble: Elijah Hamilton, D’Angelo Ross, Quincy Wilson.

▪ Skinny: The latest season-ending injury to Alexander opens a spot for Kohou, an undrafted rookie who has had a good camp. The Dolphins might also be active after the final roster cutdown in adding veteran options to a thin group. The closer the season opener gets, the more likely Jones landing on the reserve/PUP list becomes a real possibility. It would sideline him for the first four games and free a roster spot.

Safety (5): Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem, Verone McKinley III

▪ On the bubble: Elijah Campbell

▪ Skinny: The Dolphins’ release of Sheldrick Redwine might pave the way for a roster spot for McKinley, who has played a bunch in the preseason and could eventually be the backup free safety to Holland, his former Oregon teammate.

Specialists (3): Jason Sanders, Thomas Morstead, Blake Ferguson

▪ Skinny: No changes here with the trio of specialists.