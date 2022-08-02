Making a splash! Princess Charlotte joins parents to cheer on swimmers at Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte Commonwealth Games Duke Duchess Cambridge Prince William – Jacob King /PA

Princess Charlotte has made a surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games to watching the swimming with her parents.

The Princess, who is seven, enjoyed a summer holiday trip to Birmingham to join spectators at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

In a show of support for the Games, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn were also in the stands for a Royal Family outing.

Princess Charlotte, who appears to be following in her mother’s footsteps as a sports fan, has already had quite the week, sending a good luck video message to the Lionesses ahead of their Euros win on Sunday.

Today, she is wearing a casual navy and white striped dress with a white collar, with neat pigtails plaits.

The Cambridge family appeared deep in conversation about the swimming heats, pointing out competitors and discussing the sport before them

The Royal Family have been supporting the Commonwealth Games en masse this year, with the Wessexes due to attend most days.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attended the opening ceremony, arriving in Charles’ cheese and wine-fuelled Aston Martin.

The Queen sent a message of congratulations to competitors, paying tribute to the Commonwealth “family” and all it stands for.

As Head of the Commonwealth, she is understood to be particularly invested in the ongoing success of the tournament and will pay close attention to the stories and successes of its members.

The Cambridges are due to spend the day in Birmingham, and will join a session of young sportsmen and women to hear about their training.