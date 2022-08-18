Makeshift Arizona border wall falls over, Doug Ducey suspects foul play

Part of Arizona’s temporary border wall toppled over earlier this week — and state officials believe it was deliberate.

Two shipping containers placed along the US-Mexico frontier fell onto their side sometime Sunday evening. Gov. Doug Ducey’s office was made aware of the incident by Border Patrol around midnight and the containers were put back into place at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Initially, reports indicated that the containers, which measure 60 feet high and 22 feet long, fell over due to high winds.

The shipping containers are a part of Gov. Ducey’s border plan, which enforces closing the gap along the border to reduce migrants. AP/Claudia Ramos

“There still seems to be some unfounded speculation that wind knocked these things over,” Ducey communications director CJ Karamargin told The Post, adding that possibility was “highly unlikely.”

“One of the containers that was knocked over … shows some sort of equipment was used to move them because it dented and put a hole in one of the sides of the container,” Karamargin said. “That doesn’t happen with wind.”

Photos obtained by The Post show a dent and hole in the metal container.

Karamargin previously told the Washington Examiner that while Arizona is often subject to high, intense winds, the containers weigh around 8,800 pounds.

“The idea that it was a weather-related event seems unlikely. These things weigh 8,800 pounds,” he told the outlet. “There were two of them together — 8,800 pounds is basically the weight of a Ford F-450. We have a lot of strong winds in Arizona. You don’t see a lot of Ford F-450s flying around when we have strong winds.”

It remains unclear how exactly the containers fell onto their side since “no one saw it happen,” Karamargin said.

The two containers are part of Ducey’s plan to close gaps along the border with Mexico, as the state has seen record numbers of migrant encounters in recent months.

“Arizona has had enough. We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty,” Ducey said in a statement unveiling the temporary construction last week.

“For the last two years, Arizona has made every attempt to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border. Time and time again we’ve stepped in to clean up their mess. Arizonans can’t wait any longer for the federal government to deliver on their delayed promises.”

As of Thursday, Ducey’s office was “nearing completion” of work on closing two other nearby gaps it had identified, Karamargin said. He warned that as officials proceed with the border wall project, not all areas along the border with Mexico are appropriate for their shipping container solution.

“Let’s not forget the main responsibility for border security is the federal government. And they are — they have announced recently that they will be filling these gaps,” he said, referring to a Department of Homeland Security plan unveiled last month.

“They focus on these gaps that are in the areas that are either rocky or mountainous and they focus on those,” Karamargin said.

“[R]egardless of where the gap is … no matter where they are, they are being exploited by people who want to either enter the United States or bring things into the United States illegally, like fentanyl.”