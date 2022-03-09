Maker’s Mark bourbon is quietly making a big change to 46. Here’s what to look for.

Maker’s Mark is making a big change: The Kentucky bourbon maker is quietly replacing bottles of its Maker’s 46 bourbon.

There will now be new ones that look very much like the traditional Maker’s Mark square-shouldered bottle.

The curvier 46 bottles will be disappearing from liquor stores as new shipments arrive, according to the company. Distillery managing director Rob Samuels announced the change to Maker’s ambassadors on Tuesday in an email.

Maker’s Private Selections and its Wood Finishing series special releases will still use the curvy bottle.

The new Maker’s 46 bottle design includes elements from the original with a new label, including the topper hand-dipped in red wax.

Will the old bottles become collectors’ items? With Maker’s Mark, it’s possible. Hundreds of thousands of special releases with commemorative labels are.

In 2013, the Kentucky company created such a furor when it announced that Maker’s Mark was dropping the proof of its premium bourbon from 90 to 83. Then they reversed course, saying customers would rather put up with shortages on the shelves than any change to the brand.

What makes Maker’s 46 bourbon different?

For decades, the bourbon made in Loretto was known for changing only its bottle, never its whisky. But in 2010, they released a new expression for the first time since the original bourbon went into production in 1953.

Maker’s 46, created by Bill Samuels Jr., starts at original Maker’s then is aged an additional nine weeks with 10 seared virgin French oak stakes inserted into each barrel. That amplifies the bourbons caramel, vanilla and baking spices, according to the tasting notes.

The technique also kick-started Maker’s experimentation with wood-finishing. Barrel selection customers can select what kind of staves they want to customize their bourbon flavor for unique creations.