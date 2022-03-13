Make your March Madness picks now

March Madness is back! It’s time to print your men’s NCAA tournament bracket, make your predictions for the 68-team Big Dance and go for bragging rights in your office and/or circle of friends for the next year.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are the No. 1 seeds of the tournament. Will you pick one of them to win it all? What about No. 2 Duke, in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season? Or perhaps you’ll go full homer and pick No. 7 Michigan State or No. 11 Michigan to bust everyone else’s bracket?

Print away — and come back for more NCAA tournament coverage from the Detroit Free Press.

2022 NCAA tournament printable bracket

>>> PRINT YOUR NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET HERE (PDF)

