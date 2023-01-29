Makayla Timpson records double-double as FSU dominates Duke

Florida State let a chance to pick up a road win over a ranked team slip away in the second half at Notre Dame on Thursday. Three days later, the Seminoles dominated in the second half.

Makayla Timpson scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as No. 24 Florida State routed No. 16 Duke 70-57 on Sunday afternoon. Timpson recorded her 11th double-double of the season, shooting 6 of 12 from the floor for the Seminoles (19-5, 8-3 ACC).

FSU expanded on a 30-22 halftime lead and pulled away with a 21-12 run in the third period.

A tough Seminoles defense forced Duke to turn it over 18 times and held the Blue Devils to 18 of 71 (25.4 percent) from the floor and 4 of 13 (30.8 percent) from 3-point range.

The Seminoles shot 24 of 61 (39.3 percent) from the floor.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 15 points on 5 of 12 shooting.

Duke slipped to 18-3, 8-2.