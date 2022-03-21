Majority soundbars and speakers are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Who says great audio has to be expensive? Well, certainly not Majority, a solid company (founded by two friends at Cambridge) that’s been churning out high-quality home theater equipment for 10 years now, earning bestseller status and thousands of five-star Amazon reviews in the process.

And right now you can kit out your home office, den or living room with a Majority speaker or soundbar for as little as $16 when you check out this hot sale at Amazon.

Majority Bowfell Small Soundbar

This affordable soundbar is extremely popular with Yahoo readers, and you can snap it up right now for the low, low price of $33 (from $45), thanks to an on-page coupon. But you shouldn’t just grab one because it’s a fan-favorite or so darn affordable — get it because it’s fantastic!

The 50-watt soundbar has won the hearts of over 18,000 five-star reviewers, including folks who like it for being “small and compact” and its “big sound.” Even better? They “like the clarity of the dialogue and the unexpected bass,” and call it a “really good deal for the money.”

It’s also super easy to get up and going thanks to what one shopper calls the “easy setup out of the box with Bluetooth connectivity,” adding, “Sound quality exceeded my expectations and am happy to recommend it to others.”

$33 $45 at Amazon

Majority Atlas Bluetooth Soundbar

Majority’s diminuitive 20 watt Atlas soundbar has almost 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers like this one praising it for its “full” sound and “solid” build. Another happy reviewer says “I like that it’s small, lightweight, wireless and sounds good enough for me.”

One customer says it even worked well in their home theater: “I bought this when the speakers that were built into my TV failed. For what it cost, I wasn’t expecting much, but I figured this one would be good enough to work until I found a good sale on either a better one or just a completely new TV. […] Now that I’ve actually used it, I have no intention of replacing it and actually I kind of wish my TV’s built in speakers had failed sooner.”

Ultimately, the Majority Atlas delivers “great value for the money,” with one homeowner coming out “pleasantly surprised. It looks and sounds great. No problem with pairing. Perfect for my tablet and phone. It really does have a great sound. Not a sound bar for a big TV or big room. It doesn’t have a remote or bass adjustment, but it does have range. If you’re on your patio and want a nice sound from your phone or tablet, this is it.”

$20 $35 at Amazon

Majority K2 soundbar with subwoofer

If you’re looking for something with a little more oomph and have the cash to spend, Majority’s K2 soundbar is a 150 watt soundbar that comes with a subwoofer, and right now it’s only $90 when you click on the on-page coupon — a $40 savings!

This set has over 1,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, with audiophiles like this gentleman saying, “This sound bar will greatly enhance your viewing/listening experience. It is less expensive than other brands that I’ve purchased, but if you aren’t trying to create a movie theater in your home — you really wont need much more than this.”

What can you use it for? Well, one happy shopper says it was “Used for sound system for a projector and just general living room sound.” This top reviewer adds, “Great sound, sleek design, and best of all the Bluetooth works great with all my devices.”

Finally, one techie had a lot to say about it: “This is the prefect upgrade for a college dorm or an office, kids’ room, or even a lower end home theater experience. I was shocked how well this sounded with the price tag it came with. DON’T be fooled by its lower scaled price the wireless sub has some THUMP! Just make sure that you place it in the corner of a room or somewhere where you will get good reverb from it. The soundbar itself has good mids and nice highs. […] It’s a great little soundbar with sub combo!” And it’s under $100 right now!

$90 $130 at Amazon

Majority DX10 computer speakers

Soundbars aren’t all that Majority has on offer. If you’d prefer a good old-fashioned set of computer speakers for your home office, there’s a great pair on sale right now for only $16 when you clip the on-page coupon — that’s a 20 percent discount!

The DX10 is one of Majority’s highest-scoring products, with over 1,500 five-star ratings, like this shopper who says they sound “crisp and clear and cover a wide range of frequency.” This customer also adds, “These speakers do an adequate job for speech and classical music. The on-off volume control knob works smoothly and the cases are well-designed, molded of a high-grade hard plastic — not the cheap soft recycled plastic that is found on most imported Chinese products. They deliver amazing sound for their small size and are a great value. I’d highly recommend them.”

One shopper says the speakers made a great gift: “Bought this for my brothers laptop so he could enjoy streaming services and music. Not a bad speaker set! The volume is decent and the sound is evenly balanced. Highly recommend for a bedroom set up or if you just need a cheap pair of speakers for your laptop.” Sounds like they’d be perfect for a home office.

$16 $20 at Amazon

