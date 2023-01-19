Majority of Democrats support Biden classified document probe

Nearly two-third of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, support a congressional investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, according to a new poll.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Wednesday found that 64% of US adults and 52% of Democrats are in favor of lawmakers “investigating the classified documents found at Biden’s home and post-vice-presidential office.”

Only 16% of Americans and 27% of Democrats opposed Congress probing the scandal.

The poll also found that Americans aren’t buying the spin from some Democrats and liberal media outlets that say the 80-year-old commander-in-chief’s classified materials scandal is less serious than former President Donald Trump’s handling of presidential papers.

Defenders of Biden argue that he removed far fewer documents from the White House than Trump, and quickly returned them to the National Archives when they were discovered, unlike Trump.

Just 31% of Americans said that Biden’s case is “less serious” than Trump’s. Thirty-two percent called Biden’s scandal “equally serious” and 21% said Biden’s was “more serious” than Trump’s.

A second stash of documents was found at Biden’s Delaware home. Joe Biden/YouTube

According to the poll, a congressional investigation into Biden’s storage of highly sensitive papers at the Penn Biden Center think tank and his Wilmington, Delaware, home is the most popular of many probes House Republicans have vowed to undertake.

Respondents were equally favorable to an investigation into “the security of the U.S. southern border” (which also received 64% support) and less supportive of investigations into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic (59%), Hunter Biden (49%), and the US exit from Afghanistan (49%).

Biden’s job approval rating hasn’t suffered from the document scandal, however, despite Americans voicing support for investigations and finding the situation serious.

The president’s job approval rating remains unchanged from mid-December at 43%, according to the new poll.

The president’s job approval rating hasn’t seemed to suffer from the scandal. Andrew Harnik/AP

The survey of 1,538 US adults was conducted between Jan. 12 and Jan. 16.

Biden’s attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 or so classified documents stashed at the Penn Biden Center in Washington on Nov. 2, 2022. The public was first told of the mishandled Biden documents on Jan. 9.

Classified documents were found at a second location, Biden’s Delaware home, on Jan. 11.

The first set of classified docs were uncovered in Washington at a Biden think tank. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

On Jan. 12, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former Maryland US Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate how the classified documents from Biden’s days as vice president ended up in Biden’s private possession.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has already begun probing who may have had access to the sensitive papers, which reportedly contained top-secret information on Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Comer has demanded to see visitor logs from the president’s Delaware home and his former office at the Penn Biden Center, among other requests.