Majority of Americans approve of House GOP plans to investigate Hunter Biden: poll

A majority of likely voters agree with House Republicans launching investigations into first son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings once the party takes control of the lower chamber of Congress in January, according to a poll released Monday.

The Rasmussen Reports survey found that 62% of likely voters approve of the GOP’s plans to scrutinize the 52-year-old Hunter’s foreign interests, with 42% saying they “strongly” approve of the move.

By contrast, just 34% of likely voters said they disapproved of the investigative plans, with 23% saying they “strongly” disagreed.

Two prominent incoming House committee chairmen have vowed to make investigations into the 80-year-old president’s son their first order of business in the new Congress.

Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the respective leaders-in-waiting of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, said earlier this month that they would examine whether the commander-in-chief “is a security risk and whether he is compromised by foreign governments” as a result of Hunter’s alleged influence-peddling scheme.

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, may come under a probe. Christina Jamison/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The poll also found that 61% of voters believe it’s likely that President Biden was consulted and perhaps profited from Hunter’s overseas deals. Only 34% don’t believe it is likely that Joe Biden was involved.

The Post broke the story about Hunter Biden’s suspicious business relationships with Ukrainian and Chinese entities back in October 2020.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied ever speaking with his son about his foreign interests, but a trove of evidence from the first son’s abandoned laptop has cast doubt on that assertion.

The Post reported Hunter Biden introduced the President to an executive at a Ukrainian energy company. More than 60 percent of likely voters would approve of the GOP’s plans to check into Hunter Biden’s foreign interests. Over 70 percent of voters have followed news about Hunter, according to the poll. Joe Biden claims he has never spoken with his son about his foreign interests.

Two ex-Hunter associates have claimed that an email found on the laptop that references a “big guy” taking a 10% cut of a deal with Chinese state-backed company CEFC Energy refers to the president.

And The Post has reported that Hunter introduced his father to an executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma in 2014, when he served on the board of the company.

A March Rasmussen poll found that 66% of Americans believe the revelations about the laptop were “important,” with 65% believing the president had knowledge of his son’s business deals and may have made money off them.

In July, the polling company found that 55% of voters were closely following reporting on the laptop saga while 69% rejected the president’s assertions that he doesn’t talk to his son about business.

Rep. James Comer said in November Congress would examine if Biden “is a security risk.” Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hunter Biden’s laptop includes suspicious information, including the President being referenced in emails with foreign companies.

Monday’s poll now finds 71% of voters have closely followed news reports about Hunter Biden, while 63% said that the story was an important one, despite previous attempts by social media companies to suppress coverage of the story.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on Nov. 22 and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points.