Major League Baseball Threatens To Cancel Regular Season Games – The Hamden Journal

As negotiations on a new labor agreement continue to drag, Major League Baseball is pulling out the big gun threats.

On Wedneday, a management spokesperson said MLB will begin canceling regular-season games if the league and the Players Association can’t come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement by Monday.

No games would not be made up and players would not be paid full-season salaries if the threat pans out. MLB has already pushed back the start of spring training until March 4. Normally, teams would be deep into spring training at this point, working toward the beginning of the first exhibition games.

“A deadline is a deadline,” the spokesperson said, as reported by ESPN. “Missed games are missed games. Salary will not be paid for those games.”

The Players Assn. was allegedly given a Feb. 28 deadline two weeks ago to reach a new deal. Opening Day would be held on March 31 if a deal is reached. So far, both sides seems far apart. Instituting the designated hitter for both leagues and expanding the playoffs are among the key items being negotiated.