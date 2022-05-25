Major BBC Brands ‘Antiques Roadshow’, ‘Songs of Praise’ Tendered – The Hamden Journal

The British production sector will soon have the opportunity to compete in a tender process to produce three of the BBC’s biggest shows: Antiques Roadshow, Songs of Praise and Young Musician of the Year.

Antiques Roadshow and Young Musician of the Year are being put to tender for the first time while Songs of Praise was put out in 2016, with BBC Studios losing out to independent producers Avanti and Nine Lives Media.

After five years, those producers have brought their partnership to an end, according to the BBC.

The tendering process started when in-house producer BBC Studios was commercialized in 2016 and was a trade-off for the outfit being allowed to produce shows for third parties for the first time.

All BBC Studios-produced shows have to be put to tender by 2027, although none have been tendered since 2019.

During the tender process, producers and BBC Studios have to prove how they would refresh the programs.

Shows such as Question of Sport, Holby City and Bargain Hunt have been tendered and retained by BBC Studios, while the likes of Mastermind and The Proms have been lost.

BBC Content Chief Operating Officer David Pembrey said: “These programmes are important brands for the BBC and valued by audiences. The three tenders form part of our commitment to competition, and alongside our rolling commissioning briefs provide a significant range of opportunities for producers to pitch for.”