Maize&BlueReview – Position Breakdown: Linebackers

For our Position Breakdown series, we are going to take a look at each position group for Michigan Football with spring practices nearing a close. How does the current depth chart shake out?

What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into the summer and eventually of course the season?

What’s the X factor, whether it’s a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks? Let’s talk about the guys in the middle of the defense.

DEPTH CHART

WHAT’S THE STORY?

What a difference a year makes. Last year, Junior Colson and Michael Barrett were asked to carry this group as Michigan featured almost exclusively 2LB sets. The position was struggling with depth with Nikhai Hill-Green unable to return from a nagging hamstring injury, Kalel Mullings struggling after an offseason of running back reps, and Jimmy Rolder only a freshman. By the second half of the season, Colson and Barrett were a strength of the defense. They would finish first and second on the team in tackles, and impacted the game in run defense, pass rush, and pass coverage. The two return as the assumed starters for 2023, but the room is much more crowded this time. A position you may have called a weakness last season is undoubtedly a strength. Nikhai Hill-Green is back at full health, and he looks bigger and more physical so far in spring. Michigan made some big-time additions in the transfer portal this offseason, and one of the biggest was sophomore Ernest Hausmann from Nebraska. Hausmann played in every game for the Huskers last season, starting in seven. He finished the year with 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. Colson, Barrett, Hill-Green, and Hausmann give Michigan 4 quality starters who have finished a season with at least 50 tackles. The depth behind them is impressive too. Jimmy Rolder is entering his sophomore season and the Wolverines arguably would have been fine with him starting had Barrett left and Hausmann not joined. Micah Pollard leads a host of players with experience looking to find their way into rotations and get reps this season. Michigan added three quality freshmen in the 2022 class as well.

X FACTOR

You wouldn’t be going out on a limb if you predicted Junior Colson would once again lead the team in tackles, and everyone is excited about Ernest Hausmann’s potential in this defense. The guy to watch in this group for me is the guy that saved the day last year, and that’s Michael Barrett. Fans had essentially forgotten about Barrett when the defensive scheme moved away from the Viper to an NFL-style multiple-front defense. Barrett could have transferred, but he stayed and adapted to the new defense. With Hill-Green injured, he stepped up and started at the WILL position. He finished 2nd on the team in tackles, tied for 2nd in sacks, and was one of three players with multiple interceptions. The theme of Michigan’s defense over the last two seasons has been versatility. They don’t try to force players into a scheme, they adjust their scheme to the strengths of their players. With so much talent at linebacker, I wouldn’t be shocked if we see more base 4-3 this season where Michigan tries to get Colson, Hausmann, and Barrett on the field at the same time. With the return of Chris Partridge, the coach who recruited Barrett, I also wonder if we could see some knew dynamics from the linebacker position. Barrett is a leader on and off the field, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him elected captain this season. There is talent top to bottom in the linebacker room, but don’t sleep on Michael Barrett. People have made that mistake a few times in Ann Arbor, and he’s always proved us wrong.