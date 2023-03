Maize&BlueReview – Position Breakdown: EDGE

For our Position Breakdown series, we are going to take a look at each position group for Michigan Football with spring practices nearing a close. How does the current depth chart shake out?

What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into the summer and eventually of course the season?

What’s the X factor, whether it’s a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks? Let’s talk about the guys that get after the quarterback.

DEPTH CHART

WHAT’S THE STORY?

In 2022 the EDGE position used more of a committee approach to replace Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Mike Morris exceeded expectations as the strong side EDGE, leading the teams in sacks, while the weak side role never really found a new suitor with Taylor Upshaw and Eyabi Okie having success in a limited role. Jaylen Harrell who typically played more of a SAM linebacker, saw his impact on the pass rush improve drastically in 2022. His role in 2023 may adjust to that of more of an EDGE defender on the weak side. Josaiah Stewart transferred to Michigan from Coastal Carolina where he had 13.5 sacks as a freshman in 2021 when he played a similar position. On the strong side Michigan has two candidates to replace Mike Morris in Braiden McGregor and Derrick Moore. McGregor has been getting Hutchinson comparisons since being recruited by Michigan, but a devastating knee injury has slowed his progression. He appears poised to reach his potential and have a breakout season on the outside. Derrick Moore is a freak athlete and could be poised for a breakout sophomore year on the outside. Harrell, Stewart, McGregor, and Moore are a clear top 4 rotation on the EDGE heading into the summer. The depth is thinner at EDGE than most positions on the defense. TJ Guy was a popular name during last year’s offseason, but he did not see the field much during the season. Along with Kechaun Bennett, they are the upperclassmen with the best chance to break into the rotation and contribute. Michigan added two freshmen in Enow Etta and Aymeric Koumba. Each is very raw and not likely to contribute much this season, but Etta has the best chance of the two of getting meaningful snaps in 2023.

X FACTOR

At the strong side, McGregor and/or Moore could have breakout seasons. Whether one player becomes a force or the two work as a tandem, Michigan is comfortable with them. Josaiah Stewart is the game changer in terms of the EDGE rusher that could impact the defensive scheme in 2023. Michigan used a committee approach that included more pass rush from the interior and blitzes from linebackers and safeties. Stewart is the only player on roster who has posted a double-digit sack season and he absolutely has the potential to do it again at Michigan. Michigan’s pass rush improved in many ways in 2022, but they still didn’t have the consistent threat Hutchinson and Ojabo brought. If Stewart can become the reliable guy to get after the quarterback in obvious passing situations, it will free Jesse Minter up to be more creative with his linebackers and secondary. If McGregor or Moore become dominant enough to command double teams, Stewart could have freedom to work in 1 on 1 situations when rushing the passer. Michigan is deep all over this defense, and a pass rusher capable of double-digit sacks could make it one of, if not the best defense in the nation.