Maize & Blue Review’s Three Stars: Indiana players of the game

From start to finish, it was an impressive performance by the entire defensive line unit. While the group had some excellent individual performances, the collective unit feasted on the Hoosiers in the backfield.

7 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss as a group. Those are elite numbers.

On top of that, the Hoosiers rushed for only 19 yards total on the day on 25 carries. Of course, those rushing numbers are a bit skewed with the sheer amount of sacks on Connor Bezalak.