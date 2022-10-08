Maine university in uproar after professor insists there are only 2 sexes

Students at the University of Southern Maine are in meltdown after a professor at the college accurately insisted there were only two sexes.

Education professor Christy Hammer made the remarks on Sept. 7 in front of graduate students in her class “Creating a Positive Learning Environment,” sparking intense backlash. Only one other student in the class reportedly agreed with Hammer’s assertion of biological reality, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Elizabeth Leibiger, a “non-binary” student in the class said the claim made her feel “under personal attack.”

“I let her know I didn’t think she was qualified to teach a class about positive learning environments,” said Leibiger, according to Fox News. “It’s the ultimate irony.”

Students in the class staged a walk-out in protest on Sept. 14, demanding a “restorative justice meeting” with the head of the School of Education and Human Development, during which they urged the school to oust Hammer.

University administrators have so far stood by their employees and instead said they would create another class for those who felt unsafe with Hammer.

The University of Southern Maine resorted to creating a whole new course to accommodate students refusing to be taught by professor Christy Hammer. University of Southern Maine

“We have developed an alternative plan for this class and will be opening a new section of this course for those students who would like to move,” university spokesperson Gina Marie Guadagnino told the local press. “The original section taught by professor Hammer will continue for any student who wishes to remain in that class.”