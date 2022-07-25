Maine teen found dead in home by her mother, boy arrested

A Maine teen was found dead in her home last week and police have since arrested a suspect who “knew the victim.”

Police have released few details on the death of Brooke McLaughlin, 14, whose body was discovered by her mom, Becky McLaughlin, in their Blackberry home on July 18, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s unclear how she died, but police concluded the manner was homicide.

On Saturday, authorities arrested a male juvenile in connection to the death, only saying the victim and her attacker knew each other.

“At this time we will not be releasing the juvenile’s name or where in Maine he is from,” said a spokesperson for the Maine police.

“We will also not be releasing any investigative details such as what led police to the juvenile.”

Becky McLaughlin posted a tribute to her slain daughter on Facebook.

“I love you my beautiful angel… fly high baby girl… my heart is broken but I’m trying my hardest Brooke Mclaughlin… mom loves you forever and justice will be served… you will always be mom’s everything… #justiceforBrooke,” she wrote.

Police have not revealed any details about the ongoing case or how the teen was killed.

Police say McLaughlin’s mom found her 14-year-dead on Saturday around 6 p.m. WMTW

The teen’s pals remembered her as a “mature person beyond her years” and said she loved animals.

“Brooke was just firm and confident in her beliefs,” Rick Sirois, principal at Maranacook Community Middle School, told the Portland Press Herald.

“She’d sometimes ask to eat lunch in my office. We’d have casual conversations about life in general, and she was always a pleasure.”