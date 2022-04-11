Mail carriers assaulted in Santa Monica causing delivery suspension

The United Postal Service suspended delivery service in a Santa Monica neighborhood after several mail carriers were assaulted over the past few months.

The attacks occurred along a stretch of 14th Street near Santa Monia Boulevard and involved three different mail carriers during separate incidents, according to the US Postal Service.

“For the safety of our employees, we have had to temporarily suspend delivery of mail to these customers,” Natashi Garvins, a spokesperson for USPS, told The Post on Monday. “This is an unusual, but necessary step to protect our employees.”

Residents were notified of the mail suspension via an April 7 letter that was posted on their mailboxes.

“This is unfortunate, but please be advised that the Postal Service does not enter into decisions to suspend service lightly,” said Marjorie Watson, Santa Monica Postmaster, in the letter. “Multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended.”

According to Santa Monica Police, a man allegedly attacked a mail carrier with a broomstick in the area on January 19. The man, who lives on the block, was not arrested since the mail carrier declined to press charges, Sgt.Erika Aklufi told The Post.

“He is known to our officers and also to the mail carrier he attacked,” Aklufi said about the attacker.

“The officers who took the report contacted the United States Postal Inspection Service on the day of the incident to provide information for the incident should they wish to follow up. We do not know if the (U.S. Postal Inspection Service) did so.”

Aklufi said the mail carrier sustained a minor injury to his arm and did not require medical attention.

Garvins said the US Postal Inspection Service is investigating all three incidents, but Santa Monica Police officials said they have not been contacted concerning the other attacks.

“If there were other incidents of USPS mail carriers being attacked, we were unable to locate additional reports,” Aklufi told The Post. “Without speaking to the postmaster, it will be difficult to know the extent of this issue. I have never heard of the Postal Service suspending service for all residents in a neighborhood … .”

Officials with the US Postal Inspection Service said they are “unable to comment further at this time” because of the ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, residents in the area will have to pick up their mail at a nearby USPS location on 7th Street in Santa Monica.