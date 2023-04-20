Maika Monroe, Jamie Foxx Movie ‘God Is A Bullet’ Gets US Deal – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Patriot Pictures and XYZ Films have brought on Wayward Entertainment to release Nick Cassavetes action-thriller God Is A Bullet.

Maika Monroe, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Karl Glusman, January Jones, Paul Johansson, David Thornton and Jamie Foxx star in the movie, which producers say will have a wide domestic theatrical release on June 23, 2023, followed by a digital roll out from July 11, 2023.

The film follows detective Bob Hightower (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who finds his ex-wife murdered and his daughter kidnapped by an insidious cult. Hightower takes matters into his own hands and infiltrates the secretive cult to try to save his daughter. With the help of the cult’s only female victim escapee, Case Hardin (Maika Monroe), Hightower and Hardin go down the rabbit hole with The Ferryman (Jamie Foxx) to save his daughter and find closure for Hardin from the cult – and its maniacal leader (Glusman).

Inspired by true events and based on the novel of the same name written by Boston Teran, the film is produced by Michael Mendelsohn from Patriot Pictures and Donald V. Allen. Kim H. Winther and Jim Steele are co-producing.

Executive producing is Natalie Perrotta, Paul Johansson, Sidney Kimmel, Jamie Foxx, Chuck Pacheco, Jim Steele, Santiago García Galván. Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management fully financed the film.

XYZ Films is handling world sales. XYZ and Patriot previously collaborated on Synchronic (TIFF 2019) with Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie, Cut Throat City (SXSW 2020), starring Ethan Hawke and Wesley Snipes, and the Sundance title (2021) Prisoners Of The Ghostland, starring Nicolas Cage.

Former Revolution Studios CEO Vince Totino and former Orion Pictures President John Hegeman launched Wayward Entertainment last year with a focus on producing and distributing genre content. They are also producing horror feature Svalta with Nick Frost, Simon Pegg and XYZ. God Is A Bullet marks their first theatrical release.

Patriot Pictures Michael Mendelson stated: “We are looking forward to working with Wayward and are so excited that God Is A Bullet will be hitting theaters nationwide this summer. Audiences are back and want to see films that keep them on the edge. Nick and I, with an amazing, multi-national cast and crew, are excited to release a badass, action-packed revenge classic, made to be enjoyed on the big screen.”

John Q and The Notebook filmmaker Cassavetes added: “I’ve been trying to tell this great story for the last 18+ years. It’s tough, violent, has two flawed and fantastic characters, and absolutely pulls no punches. I love it! There’s nothing else out there like it, not even close!”