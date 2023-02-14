Mahomes, Burrow, Allen open as co-favorites to win 2023 MVP

We’re facing a long wait until the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off — 205 days to be exact. If you’re like me, you’ll be cryogenically freezing yourself for the next 29 weeks. It’s a terrific way to save on rent and you won’t have to spend your nights pretending you care about baseball. Before you climb into the icy chamber of temporary sleep, make sure you visit BetMGM to grab a ticket or two on who you believe will win MVP next season.

Mahomes, Burrow, Allen co-favorites for MVP

You’d think that dominating the 2022 MVP race without an alpha wideout and winning a Super Bowl on a bum ankle would be enough to separate Patrick Mahomes as the favorite to claim another MVP trophy in 2023, but that’s not quite the case. Sharing the Patrick price at +650 are Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, who opened with the third-shortest and fourth-shortest MVP odds in 2022. Coincidentally, the Chiefs, Bengals, and Bills are also the top three favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Justin Herbert slides in behind the trio at +900 and should gain a welcome boost from Chargers’ new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa round out the top six at 10-to-1 odds. Hurts was momentarily the odds-on favorite to win the award last season, before injuring his throwing shoulder in a Week 15 victory over the Chicago Bears.

One of the more curious offerings on the board is San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, who has the 10th-shortest odds at 25-to-1. The final pick in the 2022 NFL draft went 5-0 as a starter in the regular season, following season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance is 50-to-1 to win MVP and is expected to compete with Purdy for the starting job.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs meet on the field after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Big brick energy

If you’re looking to throw some money away, there are plenty of opportunities to do so on names further down the list. Patriots backup QB Bailey Zappe and Falcons backup-level talent Desmond Ridder are 150-to-1. New York’s Zach Wilson is 200-to-1, but those odds may shorten once all the betting moms get their wagers in. Carson Wentz could get you 250-to-1 on your money, or 0-to-1 in this reality.

Thinking about taking a receiver for MVP? Don’t. No wideout has ever won the award. A placekicker has, though — Washington’s Mark Moseley was named MVP in 1982, confirming that president Ronald Reagan’s war on drugs was ineffective amongst Associated Press voters.

Players on the defensive side of the ball have won MVP, but it’s been awhile. Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was the last to do it, back in 1986.

